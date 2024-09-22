Trump Hints At Potential Cabinet Picks Including Gabbard, Musk If Re-Elected

If he is re-elected, though, he didn’t rule out the possibility of appointing former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard , tech billionaire Elon Musk or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to his Cabinet . Sharyl Attkisson on her show “Full Measure” when asked if he sees himself running again in four years if his presidential bid is unsuccessful.The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“She’s like a commonsense person. I’ve watched her for a long time on shows. I’ve known her a little bit, and was a great honor when we got her,” he said. “She’s, you’re right, she was a Democrat and popular too in Hawaii. And she will be, she will be terrific.” Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly“He feels this is the most important election we’ve ever had. And as you know, he probably has a couple of other things to do. But he’s indicating he might be willing to,” Trump said.

Trump Election Cabinet Gabbard Musk Kennedy

