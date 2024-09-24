Trump Gives Grocery Store Mom $100 To Help With Inflation

Pennsylvania mom of three Jenny Kantz found it a 'complete surprise' when former President Trump handed her $100 at a grocery store checkout line to take the pinch out of her bill. 'It was a great experience,' she told 'Fox & Friends' Tuesday. Sitting alongside her husband Bryant, Jenny enthused about meeting the former president at the Sprankles Grocery Store her cousin owns in Kittanning, northeast of Pittsburgh on Monday.

Video of the moment shows Trump handing over the cash and telling Kantz, 'It just went down 100 bucks. We'll do that for you from the White House.' 'The total bill was $194 and some change, and the inflation on groceries has definitely affected us,' Kantz explained on Tuesday.

In Kantz's personal circle, stay-at-home moms have stepped up to get side jobs to cover extra expenses. They have also shifted to homemade foods and opted for recipe-sharing to make their money go further. Despite cost burdens, Kantz said she plans to keep the $100 bill Trump gave her. 'I'm going to frame it,' she laughed.

Trump Grocery Store Inflation Pennsylvania Mom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) for Football SeasonWith this Fanatics Sportsbook promo, new users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets for the football season. Sign up and claim the Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) offer today.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10x) for Saturday Night NCAAF Week 1Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook today and wager any of the Week 1 NCAAF matchups on Aug. 31, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. ET, and receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) for LSU vs USCWith this Fanatics Sportsbook promo, new users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets for LSU vs. USC. Sign up and claim the Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) offer today.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) for BC vs FSUWith this Fanatics Sportsbook promo, new users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets for BC. vs FSU. Sign up and claim the Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) offer today.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) for the 2024 NFL Season KickoffThe more you bet with this Fanatics Sportsbook Promo, the more you get. Get up to $1,000 in bonus bets to start this exciting NFL season.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) for the 2024 NFL Season KickoffBet more and get more with this Fanatics Sportsbook Promo. Receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets to begin this exhilarating NFL season.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »