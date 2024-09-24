Trump Gains Ground on Harris in Swing States: Recent Polls

Donald Trump has gained an advantage over Vice President Kamala Harris in three swing states based on some recent polls. This is where the candidates stand in the polls as of Monday. In a New York Times/Siena College poll of voters, conducted between September 17 and 21, Trump is leading the vice president in the sunbelt states of Georgia , Arizona , and North Carolina . Trump is leading Harris in Arizona by five points, 50%-45%, and has a slight lead in Georgia , 49%-45%.

In Pennsylvania, 48% support Trump and 47% support Harris. In Nevada, the candidates are tied with 48% support each. In North Carolina, 49% support Harris, 48% Trump. And in Michigan, 49% support Harris, 47% support Trump. A new poll from the Morning Consult shows Donald Trump has a slim lead over Kamala Harris among Georgia voters at 49% to 48%. But the vice president has a slight edge over the Republican presidential candidate in North Carolina at 49% to 47%.

Trump Harris Election Polls Swing States Georgia Arizona North Carolina

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harris vs. Trump: New presidential poll shows Harris blowing away Trump with key white groupNPR survey comes out just before Tuesday night's crucial debate

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

Trump-Harris debate live updates: Harris hits on crowd size, Trump says 'I'm talking'Harris and Trump are sparring in the high-stakes showdown.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Trump-Harris debate live updates: Harris and Trump trade barbs in heated showdownHarris and Trump are sparring in the high-stakes showdown.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Harris-Trump ABC News debate: Key takeaways from a fierce exchangeHarris put Trump on the defensive while Trump tried to tie Harris to Biden.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Harris-Trump ABC News debate: Key takeaways from a fierce exchangeHarris put Trump on the defensive while Trump tried to tie Harris to Biden.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Harris vs. Trump latest poll: Trump’s favorability rating higher than Harris, poll showsTrump is currently viewed better than he was at similar points in 2020 and 2016 campaigns, Gallup said.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »