Trump Frames Himself as 'Protector' of Women at Pennsylvania Rally

Former President Donald Trump cast himself as a “protector” of women at a Pennslyvania rally Monday evening, claiming that American women won’t be “thinking about abortion” if he’s elected. Citing “fake news” that “keeps saying women don’t like me,” the former president vowed to end the “national nightmare” he claimed women were experiencing. “Because I am your protector. I want to be your protector. As president, I have to be your protector. I hope you don’t make too much of it.

Reproductive rights have been a huge Democratic advantage on the campaign trail since the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority that includes three members appointed by Trump, overturned Roe v. Wade’s nationwide abortion rights protections in 2022 — opening the door to a patchwork of state-level restrictions. Trump appeared to be referring to Democrats later in his speech Monday when he said, “all they can talk about is abortion.” “The country is falling apart.

Trump Abortion Women Voters Election Republican

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cnnbrk / 🏆 393. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harris and Trump deadlocked in Pennsylvania as former president trails in other 'blue wall' states: pollTrump and Harris are tied in a battleground state that could decide the winner of the 2024 presidential election, and a significant gender gap persists between the candidates.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Trump warns of energy job losses in Pennsylvania if Harris elected presidentFormer President Donald Trump visited Smithton, Pennsylvania, and warned that energy jobs in the state would be destroyed if Vice President Kamala Harris were to become president. He emphasized the importance of pro-American energy policy, including fracking, for sustaining local economies and livelihoods.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Three takeaways from former President Donald Trump’s western Pennsylvania rallyTrump’s return to what is once again shaping up to be the most important swing state comes as polls show him slightly trailing Vice President Kamala Harris among Pennsylvania voters.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris Go Head-To-HeadAll eyes will be on TV screens nationwide as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump take center stage at a much-anticipated debate Tuesday night. This election cycle's second presidential debate, and the first following President Joe Biden’s departure from the top of the Democratic ticket, will be...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

President Biden, VP Harris, former President Trump all visiting Flight 93 National Memorial todayUnited Flight 93 crashed in a Pennsylvania field when forty passengers and crew members fought back against hijackers on September 11, 2001.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Pennsylvania and Georgia may choose America’s next presidentThe destiny of the White House may hang on a deadlocked fight between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris for Georgia and Pennsylvania, two battlegrounds that have been decisive in crowning the last two presidents.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »