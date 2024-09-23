Trump Focuses on China, Food Security in Pennsylvania as Election Heats Up

The lines that have long defined each party’s policy priorities are blurring as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump seek to expand their coalitions in the final weeks of a fiercely competitive presidential election. The contest may well hinge on how many disaffected suburban Republicans vote for Harris and how much of Democrats’ traditional base — African Americans, Latinos, young people and labor union members — migrates to Trump.

Trump is expected to travel to the swing state of Pennsylvania on Monday to speak about his plans to counter U.S. reliance on China with a group led by a loyalist who served as his top intelligence official. The event on Monday focuses on proposals to increase America’s food supply and to protect U.S. farmers. Harris will visit Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

The former president and Republican presidential nominee is attending the 3 p.m. Eastern event in a rural area outside of Pittsburgh hosted by the Protecting America Initiative, which is led by Richard Grenell, Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence, and former New York congressman Lee Zeldin.

The National Agricultural Law Center estimates 24 states ban or limit foreigners without residency and foreign businesses or governments from owning private farmland. The issue emerged after a Chinese billionaire bought more than 130,000 acres near a U.S. Air Force base in Texas and another Chinese company sought to build a corn plant near an Air Force base in North Dakota.

Election2024 Donald Trump Kamala Harris China Pennsylvania Agriculture Working Class

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kamala Harris starts Georgia bus tour as Donald Trump’s campaign focuses on Pennsylvania and WisconsinHarris and running mate Tim Walz are on a two-day tour of the battleground state starting Wednesday, while Republican VP candidate JD Vance is in Erie.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Kamala Harris’ campaign focuses on Pennsylvania as Donald Trump heads to a mix of battleground statesDemocratic VP candidate Tim Walz will swing through a two-day Pennsylvania bus tour, while Donald Trump will appear at a town hall event in Harrisburg.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Trump campaigns in Western states as Harris focuses on critical PennsylvaniaFormer President Donald Trump will be campaigning in Western states as his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris keeps her focus on one of the biggest battleground prizes, Pennsylvania.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Trump campaigns in Western states as Harris focuses on critical PennsylvaniaFormer President Donald Trump will be campaigning in Western states as his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris keeps her focus on one of the biggest battleground prizes, Pennsylvania.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Trump campaigns in Western states as Harris focuses on critical PennsylvaniaFormer President Donald Trump will be campaigning in Western states as his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris keeps her focus on one of the biggest battleground prizes, Pennsylvania.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »