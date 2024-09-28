Trump Criticizes Harris' Border Visit as 'Show' Following Years of 'Obliterating' US Borders

Former President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris ’s recent visit to the border, noting that it came after “four straight years of obliterating” the United States border.“Last night, after four straight years of obliterating our border, I watched this show that she put on,” Trump said. “Four years of the most incompetent border anywhere in the world in history, Kamala Harris traveled to the scene. In fact, she stood near where I put up border wall, that was her backdrop.

“And, in one of the most heinous crimes ever committed by any administration in American history, that’s what she did by allowing these millions of people. Millions and millions of people to come through our border and make our civilization very unsafe. It’s a civilization, very, very, unsafe. It’s a heritage,” Trump added. “Border czar Harris went to the border to lie in the most shameless and horrible way possible, at the very site where she released so much suffering, misery and death.

Trump Harris Border Immigration Criticism

