Trump Closes Gap With Harris in Michigan, Wisconsin Polls

Former President Trump is chipping away at Vice President Harris ’ lead in Michigan and Wisconsin , the latest polling shows.

The Saturday poll also found Trump with a six point lead in Ohio, a state he is expected to carry in the 2024 contest. Voters in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio trust Trump to handle the issue better than Harris by a wide margin, with the former president garnering 54% support on the subject to Harris’ 42%.

