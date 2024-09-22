Trump Campaign's Get-Out-the-Vote Efforts Raise Concerns

Republican activists in swing states say they’ve seen little sign of the teams tasked with knocking on doors and turning out infrequent voters on behalf of Donald Trump Republican activists in swing states say they have seen little sign of the teams tasked with knocking on doors and turning out infrequent voters on behalf of Donald Trump , raising concerns about the party's presidential nominee relying on outside groups for an important part of his campaign operations.

Trump has relied on the loyalty of his fervent base, in an election expected to pivot on turnout. The spotty evidence, however, of what was portrayed as a sophisticated operation has some party activists questioning the operation's value. Trump’s campaign views the race with Vice President Kamala Harris as a toss-up among likely voters but believes it has the edge among people who stayed away in 2016 and 2020, making it even more essential to reach them.

But in interviews with more than two dozen activists and party officials across the seven battleground states, such reports were rare. Campaign political director James Blair also estimates that close to 2,500 paid canvassers, with America PAC making up a significant chunk, are working in the seven states. The PAC has paid canvassing firms more than $14 million since mid-August for work on the presidential campaign, according to Federal Election Commission spending reports filed by the group.

America PAC is run by former top aides to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ failed presidential campaign. Trump’s team also is sharing the responsibility of reaching less-frequent voters with groups that include Turning Point USA, led by conservative millennial personality Charlie Kirk, and the Faith and Freedom Coalition, headed by Christian conservative figure Ralph Reed.

The vast majority of what outside groups that support Harris are doing is advertising. Based on ad reservations for Harris and the leading super PAC supporting her, they are on track to spend nearly $175 million more than Trump’s campaign and the leading super PACs supporting him by Election Day. Harris’ campaign has outspent Trump’s on advertising by 2-to-1 since she entered the race on July 23, according to the media tracking firm AdImpact.

Trump Election Republican Party Get-Out-The-Vote Swing States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harris campaign more than doubles Trump's August campaign donationsJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Iranian hackers sent stolen Trump campaign information to Biden campaignIranian hackers sent unsolicited information they stole from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to people who were affiliated with Joe Biden’s campaign over the summer, federal law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Iranian hackers sent 'stolen' Trump campaign material to individuals associated with Biden campaign: FBIThe FBI said there is 'no indication' those individuals replied.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Iranian hackers sent stolen Trump campaign info to Biden campaign associates, FBI saysMichael Kosnar is a Justice Department producer for the NBC News Washington Bureau.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Harris campaign says it did not use Trump campaign materials sent from Iranian hackersA Harris campaign official told ABC News that “the materials were not used.”

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Harris Campaign Claims No Prior Knowledge of Hacked Trump Campaign Materials from IraniansSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »