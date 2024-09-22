Troy University Trustees Ask Chancellor To Reconsider Retirement

TROY, Ala. -Following a meeting, Troy University trustees board asked Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. to reconsider his decision to retire Saturday.

“I’ve spoken with each member of the Board and they’ve asked me to deliver a message to you,” Vance said to Dr. Hawkins.

