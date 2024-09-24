Troy University Partners With Alabama College Of Osteopathic Medicine

Troy students with the right GPA and MCAT scores are guaranteed a spot in the program, in turn saving them money.DOTHAN, Ala. -The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine announced a partnership with Troy University to hopefully provide a unique opportunity to Troy graduates.Over the years, the university and college have worked together in some capacity.Representatives of the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine and Troy University signed the dotted line for a new partnership.

Kennedy, the director of community partnerships with ACOM, was instrumental in orchestrating this partnership.

Troy University Alabama College Of Osteopathic Medicine Partnership Guaranteed Admission Healthcare Careers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WTVYNews4 / 🏆 590. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ACOM announces partnership with Troy University for Troy graduatesThis new partnership provides a clear pathway for Troy graduates to become physicians.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Troy University chancellor rescinds retirement plan, will continue servingChancellor Jack Hawkins Jr. is staying with Troy University after previously announcing his retirement.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

ACTION 8 UPDATE: Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins to remain in positionMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

Hawkins to continue to serve as Troy University ChancellorHawkins has served as Troy University Chancellor since September 1989, and has overseen millions of dollars in capital improvements to the university campus as well as record student enrollment numbers.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Trustees ask Troy University’s Chancellor to reconsider retirementSaturday, following a meeting, Troy University trustees board asked Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. to reconsider his decision to retire.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Troy University Trustees Ask Chancellor To Reconsider RetirementFollowing a meeting, Troy University trustees board asked Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. to reconsider his decision to retire Saturday. The Board President stated that the board unanimously believes Dr. Hawkins is the right person to lead the institution during ongoing initiatives.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »