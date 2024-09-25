Tropical Storm Helene Threatens Gulf Coast as It Strengthens

This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image taken at 6:10pm ET shows Tropical Storm Helene off the Gulf Coast of Florida near Mexico and Cuba on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

Parts of Cuba and Florida's southwestern coastline, including the Florida Keys, were under tropical storm warnings. Nearly the entirety of Florida's west coast was under a storm surge warning. The storm is anticipated to be unusually large and fast-moving, meaning storm surge, wind and rain will likely extend far from the storm's center, the hurricane center said. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency. And states as far inland as Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana could see rainfall.

When it hit, Summers waded with his cat in his arms as waters began rising rapidly in his parents' house. Their house and his home were destroyed. The sun shone Tuesday in Tarpon Springs, Florida, but residents already filled sandbags as they braced for potential flooding. Helene was expected to slip between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday and drench the area with up to a foot of rain, before heading north across the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rainfall also was forecast for the southeastern U.S. starting Wednesday, threatening flash and river flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Helene Hurricane Florida Gulf Coast Weather Warning

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tropical Storm Francine in Gulf: Hurricane threat looms for Texas, Louisiana; tropical storm watch issuedTropical Storm Francine has officially formed in the western Gulf of Mexico, and it’s expected to become a hurricane as it heads toward the Texas-Louisiana coast by midweek.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Tropical Storm Helene Expected to Become Major Hurricane Before Hitting Florida's Gulf CoastThe National Hurricane Center has revealed that Tropical Storm Helene has formed over the Caribbean Sea and is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane before making landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Thursday. The storm is being fueled by warm waters in the Gulf, posing a risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging hurricane-force winds along the Florida Panhandle and west coast.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Warnings Issued for Florida Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Helene StrengthensHurricane warnings have been issued for a wide stretch of Florida’s Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Helene’s anticipated landfall as a major hurricane later this week. Officials in Mexico have also issued hurricane warnings for a large section of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Tropical Storm Helene Expected To Strengthen Into Major Hurricane, Threatening US Gulf CoastTropical Storm Helene is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as it moves north towards the United States. Hurricane watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Cuba, Mexico, Florida, and the Florida Keys. Residents are urged to prepare for potential flash flooding, strong winds, and storm surge.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Tropical Cyclone 8 moves towards Carolinas, may become Tropical Storm HeleneThe tropical system that could soon become Tropical Storm Helene is bringing flooding and strong winds to the Carolinas.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms in Gulf; tropical storm watch issued for MexicoRebecca Cohen is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »