Tropical Storm Helene Threatens College Football Weekend

Tropical Storm Helene, though not yet a hurricane as of Tuesday evening, has the potential to develop into a major hurricane and disrupt the college football Week 5 schedule.

Although Orlando, where the University of Central Florida is located, lies on Florida’s Atlantic coast, it could still experience heavy rain and strong winds depending on Helene’s trajectory. The current projections suggest the storm may make landfall just south of Tallahassee. To avoid travel complications, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has adjusted his team’s travel plans for their game against UCF.

