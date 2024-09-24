Tropical Storm Helene Heads Towards Florida, Evacuations Begin

Tropical Storm Helene is strengthening and expected to become a hurricane in the coming days. With this potential threat looming, Florida residents are beginning to evacuate their homes as a precautionary measure.

\The storm's trajectory currently points toward the southeastern coast of the United States, prompting officials to urge citizens to heed evacuation orders and prepare for the possibility of heavy rainfall, high winds, and coastal flooding.

