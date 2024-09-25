Tropical Storm Helene Expected To Strengthen Into Major Hurricane, Threatening US Gulf Coast

Helene is expected to bring flash flooding, strong winds and storm surge. Tropical Storm Helene will strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the United States, forecasters say Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and will strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.

She said people in regions under watches and warnings should be prepared to lose power and should have enough food and water for at least three days. A potential hurricane, which would be named Helene, is churning in the Caribbean and could take aim at the Florida Panhandle by the end of the week. Meanwhile, a storm surge watch was in effect for Florida's Tampa Bay, Charlotte Harbor and from Indian Pass south to Flamingo. A tropical storm watch was issued for the middle Florida Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge; Flamingo to south of Englewood; and from west of Indian Pass to the Walton Bay County line.

Meanwhile, many in Cuba worried about the disturbance, whose tentacles are expected to reach the capital of Havana, which is struggling with a severe shortage of water and piles of uncollected garbage.

Hurricane Helene Tropical Storm US Gulf Coast Florida Warning Emergency

