Tropical Storm Helene Expected to Become Major Hurricane Before Hitting Florida's Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center revealed on Tuesday that Tropical Storm Helene has formed over the Caribbean Sea. It's expected to rapidly intensify and become a major hurricane before it hits Florida 's Gulf Coast . The storm, which is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday, is being fueled by warm waters, over 80 degrees, in the Gulf.

Heat can create deadly conditions for athletes, so how are states keeping practices safe?Forecasters issued a hurricane watch from Englewood to Indian Pass. The watch includes the Tampa Bay and Sarasota regions. There are also hurricane watches in place for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and the western tip of Cuba.

Medical professionals are changing their training due to climate changeHelene's impact won't just be felt in Florida. The National Weather Service warns of rain and flooding across the South through Friday.So far in 2024, the Atlantic hurricane season has produced eight named tropical systems, including four hurricanes and one major hurricane. Just two weeks ago, Hurricane Francine came ashore in Louisiana as a Category 2 system.

Hurricane Helene Florida Tropical Storm Gulf Coast Hurricane Watch

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida storm live updates: Tropical Storm Watch for Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine inches closerPotential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Monday morning and is forecast to become a hurricane later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Tropical Storm Francine in Gulf: Hurricane threat looms for Texas, Louisiana; tropical storm watch issuedTropical Storm Francine has officially formed in the western Gulf of Mexico, and it’s expected to become a hurricane as it heads toward the Texas-Louisiana coast by midweek.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms in Gulf with tropical storm watch issued for MexicoPotential Tropical Cyclone Six has formed over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico with over two months left of 2024’s Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms in Gulf; tropical storm watch issued for MexicoRebecca Cohen is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Tropical Storm Francine tracker: Storm forecast to become hurricane as it approaches Gulf CoastFrancine is expected to make landfall on Wednesday in Louisiana.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Tropical Storm Francine tracker: Storm forecast to become hurricane as it approaches Gulf CoastFrancine is expected to make landfall on Wednesday in Louisiana.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »