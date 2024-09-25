Tropical Storm Helene Could Strengthen Into Major Hurricane, Threatening Gulf Coast

This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image taken at 6:10pm ET shows Tropical Storm Helene off the Gulf Coast of Florida near Mexico and Cuba on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

Parts of Cuba and Florida's southwestern coastline, including the Florida Keys, were under tropical storm warnings. Nearly the entirety of Florida's west coast was under a storm surge warning. The storm is anticipated to be unusually large and fast-moving, meaning storm surge, wind and rain will likely extend far from the storm's center, the hurricane center said. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency. And states as far inland as Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana could see rainfall.

When it hit, Summers waded with his cat in his arms as waters began rising rapidly in his parents' house. Their house and his home were destroyed. The sun shone Tuesday in Tarpon Springs, Florida, but residents already filled sandbags as they braced for potential flooding. Helene was expected to slip between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday and drench the area with up to a foot of rain, before heading north across the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rainfall also was forecast for the southeastern U.S. starting Wednesday, threatening flash and river flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Tropical Storm Helene Gulf Coast Florida Evacuations

