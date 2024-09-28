Tropical Storm Helene Causes Catastrophic Flooding in Southeastern US

Helene, downgraded from a strong Category 4 storm, made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday evening and is still wreaking havoc inland, as the National Hurricane Center is warning of “catastrophic and life-threatening” flash flooding inland.

The NHC warns of “damaging wind gusts” over portions of Georgia and the Carolinas — “particularly over the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians.” Various images and videos across social media show some of the devastation caused by Helene thus far.As a result of the storm, over 3 million are without power across southeastern portions of the U.S., over one million in each of three states — Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina — at the time of this writing.While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that over one million are still without power in the Sunshine State, another one million have already had their power restored.

“There are over a million accounts without power in the state, but over a million have already been restored thanks to resources staged ahead of the storm,” he continued.

Tropical Storm Helene Flooding Southeast US Hurricanes Landslides

