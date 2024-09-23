Tributary: A Hidden Gem in the Teton Valley

Demographics, work trends, a pandemic, and lifestyle changes—these trends have unquestionably affected the real estate market in the past few years. While a growing population of retirement-age employees, the ability to work remotely, a desire for privacy and security, and the quest for a healthy work-life balance have contributed to rising interests in properties in the spectacular Teton Valley .

“What our residents and members have in common is a more active lifestyle,” says Jeff Heilbrun, Tributary’s director of real estate. “The golf course is the centerpiece, but we really wrap our arms around the entire Yellowstone ecosystem and say that’s our ‘amenity base.

“Tributary is perfect for families seeking the best outdoor recreation options in a salt-of-the-earth ski town,” says Heilbrun, adding that the community represents “five-star service with a flannel shirt.” His sentiments are echoed by Tributary homeowners like Bruce and Laura Linger of Chicago: “Tributary’s access to the outdoors drew us in, including the nearby skiing at Grand Targhee Resort, the golf course, fishing, hiking, biking, and more. Tributary’s home prices were also a factor. “We enjoy having dinner and drinks at the Clubhouse and socializing with other members,” they add. “Tributary provides an extraordinary community of like-minded individuals.

“While only a short distance from well-known and bustling Jackson Hole,” says Heilbrun, “Teton Valley is a small, relatively undiscovered destination. When you drive through Driggs, it feels like a small, authentic Western town. At Tributary, we try to mirror that authentic experience.”

