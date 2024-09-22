Tribune editorial: Utah lawmakers are an easy mark for people with dubious ideas for ‘managing’ nature
He strings a chain between two bulldozers and knocks down trees. A lot of trees. Maybe 100 acres’ worth in a day. Siaperas’ pitch to the Legislature — accompanied by a lot of campaign donations to Republicans — was that fewer trees in the Utah forests would allow more water to flow downstream to places where it is in short supply, specifically the shrinking Great Salt Lake. A worthy goal.In more rainy climates, scientists have determined, removing a significant number of trees might really increase the amount of water that flows downstream. In a dry environment, like Utah, it doesn’t work out that way.
Utah Legislature Environment Water Conservation Forestry Great Salt Lake
