Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Killing Rapper Young Dolph

Young Dolph grew up riding his bike and playing basketball in a Memphis , Tennessee, neighborhood and later built a rap career that included ownership of an independent music label, Paper Route Empire.He became beloved locally for his charitable works: donations to local high schools, paying rent and covering funeral costs for others, and Thanksgiving turkey giveaways.

Jermarcus Johnson has not been sentenced.Right after the shooting, the bakery turned into a makeshift memorial for Young Dolph, with fans praying in the parking lot and writing messages of condolences and love on plywood covering the shot-out windows. The bakery closed for months but has since reopened.He also was honored by the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA during a game. Murals of the rapper were painted around the city. A neighborhood street was named after him.

Young Dolph Murder Trial Rapper Justin Johnson Memphis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trial in daytime ambush of rapper Young Dolph 3 years ago to begin in MemphisThe trial in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph is set to begin in Memphis, Tennessee. Proceedings are scheduled to begin Monday in Memphis in the trial of Justin Johnson. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting of the 36-year-old rapper, producer and independent music label owner.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Trial in daytime ambush of rapper Young Dolph 3 years ago to begin in MemphisThe trial in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph is set to begin in Memphis, Tennessee.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Trial in daytime ambush of rapper Young Dolph 3 years ago to begin in MemphisThe trial in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph is set to begin in Memphis, Tennessee.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Trial in daytime ambush of rapper Young Dolph 3 years ago to begin in MemphisThe trial in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph is set to begin in Memphis, Tennessee.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Trial in daytime ambush of rapper Young Dolph 3 years ago to begin in MemphisThe trial in the 2021 slaying of rapper Young Dolph is set to begin in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Bellwether trial in Kroger-Albertsons merger begins MondayMost Alaskans live in a community where the companies’ Fred Meyer and Safeway or Carrs stores directly compete with each other.

Source: AKpublicnews - 🏆 387. / 55 Read more »