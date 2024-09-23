Travis Kelce struggles as Chiefs beat Falcons, raising questions about his focus

Travis Kelce nearly had no effect on the Kansas City Chiefs ’ offense on Sunday during the team’s 22-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons . It took two full quarters before Kelce caught a pass. He finished with four catches on five targets for 30 yards, but he’s failed to find the end zone in the first three games of the season.
Rodney Harrison, a two-time Super Bowl champion who is currently an analyst on NBC, made a stark admission about Kelce. 'He’s busy, he’s got a lot on his plate,' Harrison said. 'You think about it, he’s doing a lot of different things media-wise, he’s playing football, he’s got other things going on. It’s a lot of stuff going on. But when you’re in that situation, you got to focus on everything else, and you got to focus 100% on football and that’s the main responsibility.
