Travis Kelce Says Meeting Royals At Taylor Swift Concert Was 'One Of The Coolest Things'

The 71-year-old shared that Kelce, 34, told her meeting Prince William and his children Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 11, at Swift’s Eras show at London’s Wembley Stadium in June was “one of the coolest things.” Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of “Quarterback” at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
on June 21 to support his leading lady, while Prince William, 42, brought two of his three children to enjoy the night.Donna Kelce at the premiere of FX’s “Grotesquerie” held at Spring Studios on September 23, 2024 in New York City.“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” she captioned the post and tagging the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Kelce also shared that he wasn’t sure of the royal protocol when meeting the family. “ wasn’t sure if I was supposed to, like, bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand,” he admitted. Meanwhile, in her recent chat with Extra, Donna reflected on her youngest son’s whirlwind of a year: from meeting the royals to dating superstar Swift, whom he was first linked to in 2023, and his various career highs, including winning the Super Bowl and acting in Ryan Murphy’s new series “Grotesquerie.”“Just getting another Super Bowl ring under his belt. It just seems like his life is on a trajectory that just is rising every single day.
