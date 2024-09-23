Travis Hunter: The Best Player in College Football

The best player in college football is Travis Hunter , and it's not close. Hunter forced a fumble to seal a 38-31 win against Baylor in overtime to seal Colorado's Big 12 win. Before that play, he caught seven passes for 130 yards. He has already caught 37 passes for 472 yards through four games. He ranks sixth in the country in receiving yards and fifth in the country in receptions. He ranks second in the country among Power 4 receivers in receptions, and third in receiving yards.
But many Heisman voters don't appreciate some of the sport's outstanding players if they don't play on big brand teams. Ashton Jeanty has done more than enough already to earn attention that should have him in a conversation with Cam Ward at Miami, Jalen Milroe at Alabama or Dillon Gabriel at Oregon. There are few players who have won the Heisman without being the best player on the best team. Jackson and Daniels pulled it off, but they're quarterbacks. Hunter is not.
Travis Hunter College Football Heisman Trophy Colorado Buffaloes NFL Draft
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Deion Sanders disappointed by lack of Heisman hype for star players after openerCoach Prime believes Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter should be at the top of the list
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Patriots Have Major Interest in Colorado StarThe New England Patriots are showing major early interest in Colorado wideout Travis Hunter.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »