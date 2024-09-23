Travis Hunter: The Best Player in College Football

The best player in college football is Travis Hunter , and it's not close. Hunter forced a fumble to seal a 38-31 win against Baylor in overtime to seal Colorado's Big 12 win. Before that play, he caught seven passes for 130 yards. He has already caught 37 passes for 472 yards through four games. He ranks sixth in the country in receiving yards and fifth in the country in receptions. He ranks second in the country among Power 4 receivers in receptions, and third in receiving yards.

But many Heisman voters don't appreciate some of the sport's outstanding players if they don't play on big brand teams. Ashton Jeanty has done more than enough already to earn attention that should have him in a conversation with Cam Ward at Miami, Jalen Milroe at Alabama or Dillon Gabriel at Oregon. There are few players who have won the Heisman without being the best player on the best team. Jackson and Daniels pulled it off, but they're quarterbacks. Hunter is not.

Travis Hunter College Football Heisman Trophy Colorado Buffaloes NFL Draft

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gorgeous Hunter x Hunter Fanart Confirms What The Series' Best Potential Couple IsMelody looks at Kurapika, who is mad, in HXH

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Travis Hunter explains why players 'can't take' playing for Deion Sanders, ColoradoStar player Travis Hunter explained why people leave the Colorado after the school had more players transfer out than any other football program in the country.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Deion Sanders disappointed by lack of Heisman hype for star players after openerCoach Prime believes Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter should be at the top of the list

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Patriots Have Major Interest in Colorado StarThe New England Patriots are showing major early interest in Colorado wideout Travis Hunter.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Generate Heisman Hype in First CU Football Game of 2024The duo combined for three touchdowns in a narrow win against North Dakota State University, while Jimmy Horn Jr. added 198 receiving yards of his own.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

Travis Hunter reveals what he told Colorado coaches before highlight TD catchTravis Hunter told Colorado's coaches to give him the ball, resulting in a highlight play from Week 1.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »