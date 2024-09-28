Travis Hunter's Heisman Campaign Heats Up as Colorado Faces UCF

In Week 5 of the college football season, Colorado Buffaloes two-way sensation Travis Hunter continues to build his Heisman Trophy profile as his team prepares for a showdown against UCF in Orlando. Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, Hunter sat down for an interview with legendary defensive back and Heisman winner Charles Woodson on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.

"My main goal right now is to stay focused on my team and the individual awards will come," Hunter added. Hunter is living the dream of playing the sport he loves, but his journey hasn’t been without controversy. Since entering college football, "Saucy-T" has faced criticism for setting ambitious goals, particularly his desire to play on both sides, a rare feat in modern football. As a standout at Collins High School, he demonstrated his versatility, excelling as both a receiver and a defensive back.

One notable debate centers around which position Hunter will play in the NFL. During a discussion on the St. Brown podcast, former NFL cornerback. Having himself transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback in college, Sherman praised Hunter’s natural defensive abilities but expressed concerns about his potential as an NFL receiver. Sherman suggested that while Hunter is a solid receiver, his route running might not separate him from elite NFL defensive backs.

