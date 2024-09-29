Travis Hunter Responds To Richard Sherman's 'Bland' Receiver Criticism

Travis Hunter is one of the most dynamic stars in college football . Colorado's wide receiver and defensive back subtly responded to critical comments that former NFL player Richard Sherman recently directed at him. Sherman was a guest on the 'St. Brown Podcast,' which is co-hosted by Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, New Orleans Saints player Equanimeous St. Brown, this week.

While Sherman did praise the two-way star's overall athleticism, the former Seattle Seahawks defensive back felt Hunter was better suited as a cornerback. Sherman's analysis seemed to center on his opinion that Hunter's natural route-running skills were subpar. We’re not playing 50 snaps on offense and 55 snaps on defense. Boy, those coordinators on offense, they’re going to test you,' Sherman said. 'These quarterbacks are going to say, ‘Hey let’s see how in shape you are by the end of the fourth quarter. We just saw you run three go routes. I’m about to bring our third receiver in to run you on three more go routes, and then let's go ahead and do work baby.

