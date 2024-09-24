Trapped by Mormon Rules: A Wife's Struggle with Faith and Freedom

"Less-than-thrilled 14-year-old me, learning to be a proper lady at a Mormon etiquette lesson in my church gym in Littleton, Colorado," the author writes."The 'chewed gum' lesson followed soon after."
A week before our wedding, I told Rick he shouldn’t marry me. I wasn’t sure that I could be a devout Mormon wife and mother. By our third anniversary, we had two baby girls, 15 months apart. Each night in bed, Rick read aloud from the Book of Mormon while tears leaked into my ears. She greeted me at the door with a hug and rattled off a list of wines. I had never had wine, so I just pointed at an open bottle. Glass of red in hand, I sat, then noticed the woman across from me, flanked by her mother, holding a huge gyrating dildo with metal rows of beads spiraling inside the ropy shaft. Next to me, an Avon lady-looking woman with an open suitcase full of fake penises waited for me to settle. My soul left my body when the dildo made its way into my lap.
My sex education had consisted of a variety of lessons at church. Our teacher gave us gum to chew, and then asked us to spit it in the trash. Without our chastity, we were told, we would be used-up gum that no man would choose. The older my girls got, the deeper my yearning for those glossy church manuals grew. Mormon children are taught to speak in front of the congregation each month. Perched on moms’ hips — their breath hot in our ears with the right words — we spoke: “I know this church is True.”Courtesy of Meg Poulin
Mormonism Faith Rules Marriage Freedom
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »