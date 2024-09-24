Trapped by Mormon Rules: A Wife's Struggle with Faith and Freedom

"Less-than-thrilled 14-year-old me, learning to be a proper lady at a Mormon etiquette lesson in my church gym in Littleton, Colorado," the author writes."The 'chewed gum' lesson followed soon after."

A week before our wedding, I told Rick he shouldn’t marry me. I wasn’t sure that I could be a devout Mormon wife and mother. By our third anniversary, we had two baby girls, 15 months apart. Each night in bed, Rick read aloud from the Book of Mormon while tears leaked into my ears. She greeted me at the door with a hug and rattled off a list of wines. I had never had wine, so I just pointed at an open bottle. Glass of red in hand, I sat, then noticed the woman across from me, flanked by her mother, holding a huge gyrating dildo with metal rows of beads spiraling inside the ropy shaft. Next to me, an Avon lady-looking woman with an open suitcase full of fake penises waited for me to settle. My soul left my body when the dildo made its way into my lap.

My sex education had consisted of a variety of lessons at church. Our teacher gave us gum to chew, and then asked us to spit it in the trash. Without our chastity, we were told, we would be used-up gum that no man would choose. The older my girls got, the deeper my yearning for those glossy church manuals grew. Mormon children are taught to speak in front of the congregation each month. Perched on moms’ hips — their breath hot in our ears with the right words — we spoke: “I know this church is True.”Courtesy of Meg Poulin

Mormonism Faith Rules Marriage Freedom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mormon Lindsay Reacts to 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' SeriesFormer 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold shared her thoughts on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' from her personal experience as a Mormon

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’: Modern vs Traditional Mormon, Explained&39;Secret Lives of Mormon Wives&39; Cast

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

North Carolina Man Trapped by Medical Debt After Wife's Cancer BattleTerry Belk, a North Carolina man, has been struggling with medical debt for over a decade after his wife's battle with breast cancer and his own prostate cancer diagnosis. Despite having health insurance, the mounting bills led to aggressive collection efforts from Atrium Health, the nonprofit hospital treating the Belks.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Michigan Supreme Court rules out refunds for college students upended by COVID-19 rulesCollege students seeking refunds because of a shift to online classes or a change in campus housing during the COVID-19 pandemic have lost at the Michigan Supreme Court. The justices heard arguments nearly a year ago and ultimately decided on Friday to let an appeals court opinion stand.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Dave Grohl once described wife as 'future ex-wife' before infidelity, secret baby revelationBefore Dave Grohl married his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, the Foo Fighters frontman had some eerie predictions about their future together.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Man shoots wife, wife's uncle to death in Long Beach, victim's family saysAccording to the woman's family, the woman's husband shot her. After the woman was shot, the woman's uncle – who pulled up to the area to help – was then shot by the alleged gunman.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »