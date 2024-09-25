Trap To Stream On Max October 25

Trap was released in United States theaters in August 2024 from Warner Bros. Pictures. The Shyamalan-directed thriller stars Josh Hartnett as Cooper, Ariel Donoghue as Riley, Saleka Shyamalan as Lady Raven, and more.

“A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event,” the synopsis for Trap reads.

Trap M. Night Shyamalan Josh Hartnett Ariel Donoghue Max Streaming Thriller Pop Concert

