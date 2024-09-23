Transformers One Underperforms at Box Office Despite Critical Acclaim

has garnered an impressive 89% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also has a score of 62 out of 100 after 26 reviews on Metacritic. Despite the critical success, Transformers One could become a box-office disappointment if the current trend holds. It’ll be the second one for Chris Hemsworth in 2024 after Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, who voices Orion Pax in the latest outing. Transformers One was one of the most highly-anticipated animated features of the year.
But, it underperformed, grossing $9.56 million from 3,978 theaters on its opening day , $9.1 million on Saturday, and $6.2 million on Sunday. Additionally, it collected another $14 million in the international markets, taking the global tally to around $39 million.Transformers One had a production budget of around $75 million. It’s unclear exactly how much Paramount spent on its marketing expenditure.
