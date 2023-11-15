Toyota Camry 2025 Unveiled with Significant Redesign and Hybrid Powertrain

The Toyota Camry 2025 marks the debut of the ninth generation of the sedan. The Japanese automaker officially unveiled the model tonight, revealing a significant exterior redesign and a hybrid powertrain across the lineup. This new edition is the first Toyota sedan to be equipped with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with the 5th generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5).
The system includes two electric motors, and the total system power is 225 horsepower in front-wheel drive configuration and 232 horsepower in all-wheel drive configuration (30 more than the outgoing model's maximum power). All-wheel drive is provided by Toyota's on-demand electronic system, and this is the first time Toyota offers it on all Camry versions. Toyota claims to have redesigned the suspension and braking system to improve comfort and handling
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
MOTORTREND: 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan: More Power and Fresh LooksThe 2025 Toyota Camry hybrid sedan offers more power and fresh looks to suit America's sportier sedan tastes. It is now hybrid-only and offers optional all-wheel drive.
Source: MotorTrend | Read more »
Source: InsideEVs | Read more »
Source: InsideEVs | Read more »
Source: bleedingcool | Read more »
Source: therealautoblog | Read more »
Source: motorauthority | Read more »