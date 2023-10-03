Toxic Avenger Reboot Rotten Tomatoes Score Debuts At A Franchise High

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Toxic Avenger reboot Rotten Tomatoes score debuts at an impressive franchise high. Written and directed by Macon Blair, the upcoming reimagining follows a similar story as the 1984 original involving an everyman-janitor who is transformed into a monstrous vigilante after a toxic accident.

Now, following its premiere at the Fantastic Fest, critics have started sharing their reviews for the Toxic Avenger remake, and the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed. The Toxic Avenger reboot Rotten Tomatoes score has debuted at 95 percent, which is sure to fluctuate as more reviews are published. For now, this beats the original Toxic Avenger's 70 percent and its three sequels for the franchise's highest score.

How The Toxic Avenger Reboot Rotten Tomatoes Score Compares To The Franchise The Toxic Avenger sequels, which were released from 1989 to 2000, didn't exactly set a high bar for the reboot to pass. The Toxic Avenger Part II and The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie were filmed back-to-back and both released in 1989.

How The Toxic Avenger Reboot Rotten Tomatoes Score Compares To The Franchise The Toxic Avenger sequels, which were released from 1989 to 2000, didn't exactly set a high bar for the reboot to pass. The Toxic Avenger Part II and The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie were filmed back-to-back and both released in 1989. Part II was despised by critics and holds the rare distinction of having a 0 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Part III hasn't even been reviewed enough to register a Rotten Tomatoes score, though it's widely considered to be inferior to the original.

Released a decade later in 2001, Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV disregarded the first two sequels and as a result, achieved a significantly higher score of 67 percent. The original Toxic Avenger was a low-budget B-movie that was virtually ignored upon its initial release, but later caught on with midnight showings and became a cult classic. The remake's reviews are praising it for recapturing all the unhinged action, splatter gore, and dark comedy that made the original beloved. However, the remake also adds an expected emotional throughline that elevates it beyond a simple genre film.

Based on its high Rotten Tomatoes score, it appears The Toxic Avenger remake could actually become a mainstream critical success. This is in large part due to its cast which includes big-name stars like Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, and Elijah Wood who handle the unhinged material surprisingly well, according to the reviews. Blair is also receiving praise for reimagining the campy B-movie for modern times.