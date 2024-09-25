Torey Lovullo Explains Marte's Absence And Praises Fan Support

Prior to the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night game against the San Francisco Giants, Manager Torey Lovullo spoke to the media about a litany of topics that piqued the interest of reporters., Marte revealed after last night's game that it was he himself that requested to be out of the lineup as his ankle had really been hurting. Prior to the game Lovullo took the stance that it was

Lovullo continued with "He explained that...I tried to explain that yesterday so there's this middle ground that's filled with honesty and I want their honest evaluation at all times...and you're going to see us go full-throttle. These guys want to play the rest of the way out." "Our fans are smart and they appreciate where we're at right now. I want to say thank you to them for coming out and supporting us...We love playing in front of our fans, they rock this place and it's loud and when they come out here, they make a difference. I want to continue to encourage them to do that."

Lovullo shared his thought on painful it is to see the White Sox struggling so bad and that they could set the historical record for most losses in a season on Tuesday night. Lovullo mentioned his close relationship with Josh Barfield, an assistant GM with the White Sox who is a former D-backs Director of Player Development.

"I walk everyday in the concourse just about. It's a way for me to just get flushed and just get ready for my day. It's the time of year when you've got to have a healthy and fresh mind. It gives me a chance to connect with some of the vendors and...I make some quick pit-stops over into the Hall of Fame area and put my phone down and watch the video that's up there, just always good vibes.

