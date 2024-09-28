Toprak Razgatlioglu Returns To WorldSBK With Podium Finish

Toprak Razgatlioglu 's return to WorldSBK racing has been nothing short of remarkable. After a harrowing crash at Magny-Cours that sidelined him since early September, the Turkish racer made a brilliant yet painful comeback at MotorLand Aragon, securing a second-place finish. Despite the physical toll and the technical issues he faced during the race, Razgatlioglu's sheer determination was clear for all to see.
During the race, it became clear that the new tire didn’t hold up as expected over the full 18 laps. Razgatlioglu continued: "Andrea is riding really good because, especially the last laps, his pace is unbelievable," Razgatlioglu noted. "If I’m not feeling some problem with the front tire, I don’t know if I’m winning or not because his pace is really strong."
"We used the new tire the first time I tried the new tire, the other riders tried also in the last two rounds. But I adapted quickly, just need more improvements for tomorrow," he added.
