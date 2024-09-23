Top staffers resign from Mark Robinson's NC gubernatorial campaign amid pornography website scandal

In a stunning development that has rocked North Carolina 's gubernatorial race , several top staffers from Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson 's campaign have abruptly resigned reports the Associated Press.The mass exodus comes in the wake of a bombshell CNN report that unearthed disturbing posts allegedly made by Robinson on a pornography website's message board over a decade ago.

Ohio Senator JD Vance, Trump's running mate, was in Leesport, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, where he told an NBC News reporter that the allegations against Robinson are 'pretty far out there' and that 'allegations aren't necessarily reality.

