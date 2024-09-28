Top Recruit Dwayne Aristode Names Arizona In His Final Five

look like they will once again be among the best teams in the nation for the 2024-25 season, but their future is certainly cloudy given they have landed zero recruits in the 2025 class .

Dwayne Aristode, the No. 10 ranked player in On3’s 2025 class rankings, has Arizona in his final five schools to choose from. “I want to go somewhere that feels like home. Play for a coach that lets me play my game. I’m always able and ready to sacrifice for the team, but play in a style that suits me. I want to be comfortable, play in a place that feels like home, and have fun. I want to win, for example, one of my goals is to play in the Final Four,” the Brewster Academy productAristode would be quite a get for Tommy Lloyd as the first recruit for their 2025 class.

