Tony Allen To Have His Number Retired By Grizzlies

On Oct. 22, the Celtics will raise Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters. An integral member of their previous title team in 2008 will also see his number raised high above the hardwood.

In Memphis, Allen became a six-time All-Defensive selection, including three as a member of the First Team. He'll become the third player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired, joining Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol.

NBA Tony Allen Memphis Grizzlies Retired Number Grit And Grind

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One Piece Season 2 BTS Video Previews Tony Tony Chopper's ArrivalChopper sitting on a ledge in One Piece anime next to Inaki Godoy as Luffy looking excited in One Piece live action

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Reveals First Look at Tony Tony ChopperNetflix reveals the very first look at Tony Tony Chopper, an important member of the Straw Hats pirates, in the live-action One Piece series.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Memphis Grizzlies Star Tony Allen Lists OKC as One of the Best Places To Play in NBAThe Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the best arenas in the NBA especially in a playoff environment, as Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen points out.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Make Agreement With Memphis Grizzlies GuardThe Lakes are adding depth alongside LeBron James.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Memphis Grizzlies Release Veteran Guard Derrick RoseThe Memphis Grizzlies have surprisingly released veteran guard Derrick Rose just weeks before the start of the NBA season. This move comes as a shock, especially considering Rose was expected to be a key contributor for the team.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Former NBA MVP, Cavs guard released by Memphis GrizzliesFormer NBA MVP and three-time All-Star Derrick Rose has been waived by the Memphis Grizzlies upon his request, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »