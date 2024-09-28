Tom Cruise Makes Grand Entrance at London's Royal Albert Hall for 'Top Gun: Maverick' Screening

Tom Cruise sure knows how to make a grand entrance. During a live orchestra l concert and viewing of ' Top Gun: Maverick ' at London 's Royal Albert Hall on Friday, the 62-year-old actor surprised the crowd when he walked on stage prior to the film's start, which featured a live performance of the film's score by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. In a video posted to X , Cruise addressed the audience and gave a shutout to his 'dear friend,' composer Lorne Balfe.

Maverick' became the most-watched film in the world during its opening weekend release on the Paramount+ streaming platform in 2022. The Joseph Kosinski-directed film stars Cruise alongside a long list of Hollywood celebrities, including Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. 'Maverick' also received numerous accolades, such as two Golden Globes nominations for best motion picture of a drama and best original song.

Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick Royal Albert Hall Live Orchestra London

