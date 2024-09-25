Tom Brady's Simple Approach to Broadcasting

By Richie ZyontzFOX NFL Lead Producer Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as the lead producer. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced seven Super Bowls. Throughout the 2024 NFL season, he is providing an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team, including NFL legend Tom Brady , makes its journey toward Super Bowl LIX. Read more behind-the-scenes stories from Richie Zyontz here.

Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi and the combination of Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino have made his transition seamless and painless. Rich Russo has directed five Super Bowls. Our technical crew is second to none, many having been with us for 20 years or more. Now, I used the word 'painless,' but there was some pain as we began ramping up in the spring. Donning headsets in a studio on the FOX lot, Kevin and Tom began by calling games from last season off a monitor.

NFL Tom Brady Broadcasting Teamwork Simplicity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tom Brady Teases NFL Broadcast Role in New CommercialFOX Sports teases Tom Brady's broadcasting debut with a commercial featuring different Brady eras.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Tom Brady Believes Knicks Could Reach NBA Finals SoonNFL legend Tom Brady believes that the Knicks may be designated for the NBA Finals sooner rather than later.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Nikki Glaser to host 2025 Golden Globe Awards after Tom Brady roast praiseComedian Nikki Glaser will host the 82nd annual Golden Globes for 2025, CBS announced on Wednesday. This comes fresh off of Glaser’s career getting a new spotlight following her hit set on the Netf…

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Tom Brady embracing rookie role ahead of NFL broadcasting debut: 'I wanna earn it'Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady will make his broadcasting debut on Sunday when he joins Kevin Burkhardt in the booth as the lead analyst for FOX’s NFL coverage of the Cowboys-Browns game.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Reveals Career Advice From Tom BradyKansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes reveals career advice given to him by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Tom Brady's Broadcast Debut Game Officially RevealedNFL legend and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady will make his broadcasting debut on Sunday for FOX.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »