Tom Brady's Simple Approach to Broadcasting

By Richie ZyontzFOX NFL Lead Producer Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and is in his 23rd season as the lead producer. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced seven Super Bowls. Throughout the 2024 NFL season, he is providing an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team, including NFL legend Tom Brady , makes its journey toward Super Bowl LIX. Read more behind-the-scenes stories from Richie Zyontz here.
Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi and the combination of Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino have made his transition seamless and painless. Rich Russo has directed five Super Bowls. Our technical crew is second to none, many having been with us for 20 years or more. Now, I used the word 'painless,' but there was some pain as we began ramping up in the spring. Donning headsets in a studio on the FOX lot, Kevin and Tom began by calling games from last season off a monitor.
NFL Tom Brady Broadcasting Teamwork Simplicity
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Tom Brady Teases NFL Broadcast Role in New CommercialFOX Sports teases Tom Brady's broadcasting debut with a commercial featuring different Brady eras.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »