Todd Phillips Thinks Joker Would Be In Awe Of Batman

was stripping out the titular character’s comic book elements and showing what would happen if a regular guy in 1980s Gotham decided to put on clown makeup. A young Bruce Wayne is in the original movie, and you may be wondering what would happen if an adult Batman met this version of his nemesis. According to director/writer Todd Phillips , he thinks Arthur Fleck would just think Batman ’s neat. interview, Phillips explained how Arthur would “be in awe of the alpha male that is Batman .
McFarlane is one of many creatives involved in a new crowdfunded documentary about the making of one of DC's most famous Elseworld tales,The team behind Fox's now decade-old Batman prequel give an oral history on its creation and impact during its five-season, 100-episode run.
Joker Batman Todd Phillips Arthur Fleck Movie
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »