Titans vs Dolphins Predictions: Miami's Injuries Make This a Must-Bet

With the Miami Dolphins quarterback situation up in the air, now may be the perfect time to jump on the Titans before the spread gets out of the comfort zone of backing an 0-3 team.The Miami Dolphins are in a jam heading into their Monday Night Football matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Standout tackle Terron Armstead left Week 3 with a concussion and guard Isaiah Wynn is already sidelined with a quad injury, leaving this offensive line even weaker entering Week 4. Miami was already ranking near the bottom of the league in pass block win rate at ESPN and allowed six sacks to the Seahawks and 11 total so far in 2024.defense has shown a big improvement under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, entering Week 4 ranked 11th in EPA allowed per play.

Neither playbook pushes tempo or runs much hurry-up, ranked 28th and 29th in pace. Mix in some potential bad weather and energy-sapping humidity in South Florida – "feels like" temperature at 102 degrees, humidity at 80%, 60% thunderstorms – and points seem like a premium on Monday night.

