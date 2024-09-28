Timberwolves Trade Karl-Anthony Towns To Knicks For Randle, DiVincenzo And Draft Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle , Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick in a franchise-altering deal for both sides, a person with knowledge of the deal said Friday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade, which was first reported by The Athletic, had not been finalized.
Towns got caught up in a personal struggle in 2018 with former teammate and fellow All-Star Jimmy Butler, who requested a trade after one season and used a scorched-Earth method of forcing his way out. Towns found the injury bug more recently, too, with a strained calf limiting him to 29 games in 2022-23. And his mother's death from COVID-19 complications in 2020 took a personal toll. The upside for the 7-footer is a return to his roots, having grown up in New Jersey.
NBA Timberwolves Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns Julius Randle Donte Divincenzo
