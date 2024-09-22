Tim Walz's Claim About Reagan as the Last Union Member on a National Ticket is False

CLAIM: Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz claimed that former President Ronald Reagan was the “last union member ” to appear on a “national ticket.”

VERDICT: False. Former President Donald Trump was a member of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union.about how “the thing that built the middle class” had been the ability to allow people to “collectively bargain and form a union” with their neighbors. Walz added that he had been a union member of Minnesota’s teacher’s union.

“I’ve been told….I’ve been told that I am…..For decades, a card-carrying union member of our state’s teacher union, which I was,” Walz told the crowd. “The last union member on a national ticket — Ronald Reagan. I promise you, I will not lose my way. I will not lose my way.”“I happen to be the first union member on a presidential ticket since Ronald Reagan,” Walz said at the time. “But, rest assured, I won’t lose my way.

Trump’s resignation from the union came after SAG-AFTRA said it found “probable cause” that Trump had “violated the union’s Constitution,” andNolte: Exasperated Oprah Interrupts to Answer Border Question for Vapid VPDemocrats Losing Mail-in-Voting Advantage over GOP in Swing States, FloridaA Dozen Tufts University Lacrosse Players Diagnosed with Life-Threatening Muscle Condition After Workout

Tim Walz Ronald Reagan Donald Trump SAG-AFTRA Union Member

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fact Check: Tim Walz Claims Reagan Was ‘Last Union Member’ to Be on a ‘National Ticket’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

What Tim Walz's son Gus Walz means to the disability communityThe moment Minnesota governor Tim Walz gave a heartfelt shoutout to his family, and his son Gus Walz's tearful response, captivated the nation Wednesday night.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Jeff Walz Praised by MAGA for Opposing His Brother Tim Walz'We've just become a third world banana republic,' Jeff Walz reportedly wrote on Facebook, criticizing his brother Tim Walz's politics.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Tim Walz family members pose in t-shirts declaring their presidential preference: 'Walz's for Trump'Relatives of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are showing support for former President Trump, as evidenced by a photo circulating online.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Tim Walz’s Mom Darlene Walz Fights to Keep Peace With His Trumpy Brother“I think the best thing maybe, for me, is to just stay out of it,” Darlene Walz told the Daily Beast.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Tim Walz' Sister Plays Down Viral 'Walz's for Trump' PhotoSandy Dietrich said she 'didn't know' the group of people in the viral image, who are descendants of her grandfather's brother.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »