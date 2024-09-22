Tim Walz's Claim About Reagan as the Last Union Member on a National Ticket is False

CLAIM: Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz claimed that former President Ronald Reagan was the “last union member ” to appear on a “national ticket.”
VERDICT: False. Former President Donald Trump was a member of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union.about how “the thing that built the middle class” had been the ability to allow people to “collectively bargain and form a union” with their neighbors. Walz added that he had been a union member of Minnesota’s teacher’s union.
“I’ve been told….I’ve been told that I am…..For decades, a card-carrying union member of our state’s teacher union, which I was,” Walz told the crowd. “The last union member on a national ticket — Ronald Reagan. I promise you, I will not lose my way. I will not lose my way.”“I happen to be the first union member on a presidential ticket since Ronald Reagan,” Walz said at the time. “But, rest assured, I won’t lose my way.
Trump's resignation from the union came after SAG-AFTRA said it found "probable cause" that Trump had "violated the union's Constitution," and
