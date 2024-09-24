TikTok Teacher Rejects Kamala Harris Support After Video Used in Interview

and Vice President Kamala Harris for using a clip of her complaining about the cost of living during Thursday’s town hall interview with the Democrat presidential nominee.“How are people affording life right now? How are people tackling this cost of living on the average American salary?” Blaire asked in the video. “I just watched a TikTok of a teacher who makes a teacher’s salary.
That post already has hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok and more than 3.6 million views on X, where another account shared it:asked for my permission to post my TikTok. No, they didn’t. I had no clue that clip would be shared while she interviewed Kamala Harris. I have made it very clear I do not support Kamala Harris at all. I wish there were rules in place where national television shows must be granted permission before using a creator’s content.
“I was disappointed that such a well-known talk show such as Oprah Winfrey didn’t even notify me they were using my clip, which didn’t allow me time to watch the footage until people in my community notified me,” Blaire added.
Kamala Harris Tiktok Teacher Cost Of Living Interview
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »
Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »