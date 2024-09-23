TikTok struggles to enforce ban on political ads as election nears

TikTok has banned all political advertising on the app since 2019, but that hasn’t stopped advertisers from running what appear to be paid political messages on the platform. NBC News found 52 videos on the platform tagged with either a “Paid Partnership” label, #ad or #sponsored that have received up to hundreds of thousands views per video while spreading political messages that appear to violate TikTok’s rules.
While ActBlue didn’t respond to a request for comment, both of the videos NBC News linked in an email to the organization have since been removed. Fifteen of the ads encouraged people to register to vote, with posts paid for by organizations like TogetherSF Action and NextGen America, which was created by billionaire Tom Steyer, who ran in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. The TogetherSF Action slideshow has now been removed. Some of the videos were nonpartisan.
