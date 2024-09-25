TikTok's Popularity as a News Source Surges

The number of U.S. adults turning to TikTok for news continues to grow. A summer survey from Pew Research Center found 17% of adults regularly get news from the social media app known for short-form video sharing. That number has grown fivefold over the years, with just 3% of adults saying in 2020 that TikTok was a source of news for them. When looking at TikTok users specifically, around half now say they regularly get news there, up from 43% in 2023 and 22% in 2020.

It has since skyrocketed in popularity but not without growing scrutiny. The platform continues to face growing privacy concerns that have led to bans of the app on government devices and even statewide bans. Ever since its unveiling worldwide, TikTok has had to fend off claims that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, shares data with the Chinese government, and that its proprietary algorithm is vulnerable to manipulation by Chinese authorities.

