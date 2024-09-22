TikTok Creator Slams Kamala Harris After Being Featured in Oprah Winfrey Interview

A TikTok creator who was featured in Oprah Winfrey 's town hall interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last week slammed the use of her video without permission, mocking Harris and vowing she will not vote for her come November. 'So I got my four seconds of fame on The Oprah Winfrey Show, and of all people to be her guest, let me show you who it was,' a TikTok creator behind the account Blaire_Allison said in a video posted Saturday.

OPRAH WINFREY TO JOIN VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS FOR TOWN HALL Blaire Allison’s original video from November that was featured in the town hall focused on how the cost of living was affecting people on average salaries, including teachers and minimum wage workers, with the TikTok creator saying inflation and cost woes 'really p---es me off.

Kamala Harris Tiktok Oprah Winfrey Election Criticism

