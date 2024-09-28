Tigers Clinch Win Over Orioles as Baltimore Becomes Worst Team in Modern MLB History

became the worst team in modern MLB history on Friday, earning their 121st loss of the season with a loss against the Tigers .

On Tuesday, the White Sox avoided their first opportunity to set the record against the Angels. They stormed back in the eighth inning, scoring three runs to put them on top against the Angels. Before that game, the White Sox were 0-94 this season when trailing by the seventh inning. Now, they're 1-94 in that category.Again, on Wednesday, the White Sox avoided setting the record.

The Cleveland Spiders technically lost --- and will lose --- more games than the White Sox in 1899. Their 134-loss season isn't looped in with today's teams because they played less than 162 games that season.For now, the team will focus on finishing the season. But they will have to decide on a new full-time manager after opting to . They will also have to make serious decisions about their roster, with potential trades for Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet on the table.

The team also has Andrew Benintendi under contract and a $7.5 million club option on Max Stassi's contract.

MLB Orioles Tigers Record Losses Chris Getz

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Calling Up Coby Mayo for Second MLB StintThe Baltimore Orioles will reportedly give their star prospect another shot in the Majors by promoting him for the September call up period.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Baltimore Orioles Young Stars Dominate MLB Talent by Age RankingsA recent ranking proved why the Baltimore Orioles are considered one of the best young teams in the Majors.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

MLB Unveils Baltimore Orioles Nominee for Roberto Clemente AwardOne Baltimore Orioles star has been selected as the team’s finalist for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Tigers vs Orioles Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight’s MLB GameDetroit is making a playoff push by playing some good, old-fashioned low-scoring baseball. Expect the Tigers to drag Corbin Burnes and the Orioles down with them on Friday night.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Tigers Hand Orioles 121st Loss, Securing Worst Record In Modern MLB HistoryThe Baltimore Orioles officially became the worst team in modern MLB history on Friday, suffering their 121st loss of the season against the Detroit Tigers. While acknowledging the undesirable record, General Manager Chris Getz praised the players and staff for their effort and positive attitude throughout the challenging season.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Baltimore Orioles Finish Off Minnesota Twins' Epic CollapseThe Baltimore Orioles eliminated the Minnesota Twins from playoff contention.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »