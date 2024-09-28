Tigers Clinch Win Over Orioles as Baltimore Becomes Worst Team in Modern MLB History

became the worst team in modern MLB history on Friday, earning their 121st loss of the season with a loss against the Tigers .
On Tuesday, the White Sox avoided their first opportunity to set the record against the Angels. They stormed back in the eighth inning, scoring three runs to put them on top against the Angels. Before that game, the White Sox were 0-94 this season when trailing by the seventh inning. Now, they're 1-94 in that category.Again, on Wednesday, the White Sox avoided setting the record.
The Cleveland Spiders technically lost --- and will lose --- more games than the White Sox in 1899. Their 134-loss season isn't looped in with today's teams because they played less than 162 games that season.For now, the team will focus on finishing the season. But they will have to decide on a new full-time manager after opting to . They will also have to make serious decisions about their roster, with potential trades for Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet on the table.
The team also has Andrew Benintendi under contract and a $7.5 million club option on Max Stassi's contract.
MLB Orioles Tigers Record Losses Chris Getz
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Calling Up Coby Mayo for Second MLB StintThe Baltimore Orioles will reportedly give their star prospect another shot in the Majors by promoting him for the September call up period.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Baltimore Orioles Young Stars Dominate MLB Talent by Age RankingsA recent ranking proved why the Baltimore Orioles are considered one of the best young teams in the Majors.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »