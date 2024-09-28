Tia Mowry Says Missing Her Twin Sister Tamera During Divorce Has Been 'Most Challenging Part'

Tia Mowry gave an update on her relationship with twin sister Tamera Housley, her frequent costar with whom she rose to fame with"Sister, Sister.""Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce," Mowry said on her new WE tv docuseries" Tia Mowry : My Next Act," as seen in areleased Sept. 20."It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her.
Mowry, who rose to fame with her sister — her only one among her three siblings — while starring with her on the '90s comedy series"Sister, Sister," has not commented further on the twins' present relationship. However, the day the"Tia Mowry: My Next Act" teaser was released, she shared a throwback video of herself and Housley on their previous docuseries""Who remembers that time on Tia & Tamera when I got my sis to try my breast milk after Cree was born?!" Mowry captioned her, months after she welcomed daughter Cairo, now 6, with her ex-husband — continued,"With my new show Tia Mowry: My Next Act coming out on October 4th, I had to bring back this iconic moment.
The twins were last photographed together publicly at the"ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood" Awards in March, during which the latterand subsequently announced their split on Instagram in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage. Mowry's sister dropped four heart emojis in the comments and wrote,"Love you!""I am proud of her for living in her truth and not being afraid to do so," she said on E! News the following month."The Mowrys, we are there for her.
Tia Mowry Tamera Mowry Sister Sister Divorce WE Tv
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »