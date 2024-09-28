Tia Mowry Says Missing Her Twin Sister Tamera During Divorce Has Been 'Most Challenging Part'

Tia Mowry gave an update on her relationship with twin sister Tamera Housley, her frequent costar with whom she rose to fame with"Sister, Sister.""Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce," Mowry said on her new WE tv docuseries" Tia Mowry : My Next Act," as seen in areleased Sept. 20."It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her.

Mowry, who rose to fame with her sister — her only one among her three siblings — while starring with her on the '90s comedy series"Sister, Sister," has not commented further on the twins' present relationship. However, the day the"Tia Mowry: My Next Act" teaser was released, she shared a throwback video of herself and Housley on their previous docuseries""Who remembers that time on Tia & Tamera when I got my sis to try my breast milk after Cree was born?!" Mowry captioned her, months after she welcomed daughter Cairo, now 6, with her ex-husband — continued,"With my new show Tia Mowry: My Next Act coming out on October 4th, I had to bring back this iconic moment.

The twins were last photographed together publicly at the"ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood" Awards in March, during which the latterand subsequently announced their split on Instagram in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage. Mowry's sister dropped four heart emojis in the comments and wrote,"Love you!""I am proud of her for living in her truth and not being afraid to do so," she said on E! News the following month."The Mowrys, we are there for her.

Tia Mowry Tamera Mowry Sister Sister Divorce WE Tv

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry's Candid Quotes About Their Twin Bond‘Sister, Sister’ alums Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry have been candid about their twin relationship through the years

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Tia Mowry Says She's No Longer 'Close' With Sister TameraTia Mowry opens up to Hoda and Jenna about her decision to separate from her husband Cory Hardrict. She shares why it has been important to prioritize her own happiness and why she still considers their marriage a success.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Tia Mowry says she wishes she and twin sister Tamera were 'still close' following her divorceTia Mowry says her relationship with her sister isn't as close as it once was.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Tia Mowry Says Divorce Has Made Her Wish She Was Still Close To TameraTia Mowry shared in her new WE tv docuseries that being alone during her divorce is challenging and she wishes she was still close to her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Tia Mowry wishes she was 'still close' with twin sister Tamera after Cory Hardrict divorceTia Mowry seemingly hints at rift with twin sister Tamera: I wish my sister and I were ‘still close’

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Tia Mowry reveals she's not 'close' with twin sister Tamera anymore after her divorceTia Mowry revealed a shocking rift in her relationship with sister Tamera in a preview for her new reality show.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »