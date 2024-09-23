Thunderbolts Trailer Reveals Shocking MCU Details

The first official teaser trailer for Thunderbolts * clocks in at a staggering three and a half minutes, which means there are plenty of big reveals and details to unpack. Thunderbolts * was initially announced by Marvel in 2022 at San Diego Comic Con, and since then, speculation about the film's place in the MCU and its casting has been ongoing.

Ever since, the tower's new owners have remained mysteriously obscured, but considering the size and prime location of the building, it was certain to reappear in the MCU. While the building was occasionally referenced, and even seen briefly with renovations in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the ownership continued to be obscured. However, the Thunderbolts* trailer reveals that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has now set up shop in the tower.

Related What is the meaning behind Marvel Studios Thunderbolts*'s asterisk? Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* holds one of the most intriguing mysteries in the MCU at the moment. The movie's title was updated to add an asterisk, and the meaning behind the change will only be known after the movie is released, according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Recently, Red Guardian actor David Harbour teased that there is a cool explanation for the title tweak.

6 John Walker Has A Baby When John Walker was last seen, he had a promising role as the new Captain America, officially being endorsed by the American government. However, his life fell to pieces in the process of fighting Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, and trying to contain the threat of the Flag Smashers. Walker became somewhat unstable after being injected with the super soldier serum, and it led to his aggression and anger being amplified in a way that seriously backfired.

Typically, an asterisk will denote that there is a footnote, or more detail in a section separate from the primary text. For Thunderbolts*, this could indicate that the team is not actually the Thunderbolts, but something else entirely. Thanks to the use of this text, it does hint that the team could be a new, or alternative version of the Avengers themselves.

3 Honoring The Heroes Of The Battle Of New York The Battle of New York is one of the biggest defining moments in the MCU. This was a moment that saw the Avengers go from a group of mismatched heroes, to a superhero team. However, since that time, many of these original heroes have died or disappeared. While new heroes step forward, the absence of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is likely to be felt by everyone.

Marvel Thunderbolts MCU Trailer Avengers Tower

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The MCU’s own Suicide Squad assembles in the Thunderbolts’ latest trailerDT Video

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Someone Wants The MCU's Thunderbolts* Dead In Gritty First TrailerGet ready for the MCU's newest team!

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Thunderbolts* Teaser Trailer: MCU Movie Stars Florence Pugh & Sebastian StanMarvel has released the first Thunderbolts* teaser trailer for the upcoming MCU movie starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Bucky's New Look In Marvel's Thunderbolts* Footage Has Me Concerned About His MCU StorySebastian Stan As Bucky Barnes With Short Hair Alongside Bucky Barnes In Thunderbolts Footage With Long Hair And Goatee

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Who Is "Bob" in 'The Thunderbolts*' Trailer?Custom image of Sentry from Marvel Comics against an image of the Thunderbolts in the MCU

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Sebastian Stan Addresses Bucky’s Role In Marvel’s Thunderbolts*MCU Bucky Barnes over a pic of the official Thunderbolts team

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »