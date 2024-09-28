Thunder GM Sam Presti Excited About Cason Wallace's Potential

Last season, the Thunder rose to the top of the Western Conference and became the youngest team in NBA history to win a playoff series. Among those who made the young team special was rookie guard Cason Wallace .
In his press conference on Wednesday, Thunder GM Sam Presti talked about how Wallace’s potential makes him a special part of the team’s core. “So exposure to those moments is a big deal, and I think the same thing for Chet and , just getting the exposure we got to the postseason is going to accelerate us.”
