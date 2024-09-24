Three Women Charged With Defrauding Elderly Widow Out Of $350,000

FILE - Following an investigation into the Leesburg Police Department , Kimberly Bitting is accused of gaining power of attorney over a neighbor — a senior widow. Using her authority over the victim, investigators said the woman issued checks into her and her co-defendants' — Lara Larsen and Ashton Silvis — bank accounts.

Following an investigation into the Leesburg Police Department , Kimberly Bitting is accused of gaining "Three women, pretending to be concerned caregivers, took advantage of their neighbor, a grieving senior widow, by abusing power of attorney to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Fraud Elderly Widow Power Of Attorney Defrauding

